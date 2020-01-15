GREENSBORO — Three local arts organizations have received grants totaling $80,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The grants to the N.C. Folk Festival, Elsewhere museum and artist residency and UNCG's Weatherspoon Art Museum are among 1,187 totaling $27.3 million awarded by the NEA nationwide.
In North Carolina, 20 organizations received Art Works grants totaling $405,000.
The Art Works grants will provide people nationwide opportunities for arts participation. This year's list includes projects that celebrate the Women's Suffrage Centennial, the NEA said in its announcement.
“These projects provide access to the arts for people of all abilities and backgrounds in both urban centers and rural communities," NEA Chairwoman Mary Anne Carter said in a news release.
The N.C. Folk Festival received $25,000.
The 2019 festival attracted an estimated 156,000 people to center city for three days in September, the second year of the annual festival. The free multicultural event spun out of the National Folk Festival's three-year residency in the city from 2015-2017.
This year featured 106 performances and workshops by more than 45 different artists at five outdoor performance venues and nine indoor venues.
The next festival will be held from Sept. 11 to 13.
Elsewhere received $25,000 to support its site-specific artist residency program. Located at 606 S. Elm St., Elsewhere is a quirky museum in a former thrift store.
Weatherspoon Art Museum received $30,000 to help support its upcoming exhibition, "To the Hoop: Basketball and Contemporary Art," and an accompanying catalog.
It runs from Jan. 31 to June 7.
