“Blue and Gold Marching Machine,” a short film completed as a class project at Randolph Community College in Asheboro, was expected to be shown at the 2020 RiverRun International Film Festival in Winston-Salem — until concerns about the coronavirus pandemic canceled this year's festival. Now the film can be seen free online. Follow along as 200 musicians and dancers celebrate the 100th year of the N.C. A&T marching band, from band camp to the “Greatest Homecoming on Earth.”