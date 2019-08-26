GREENSBORO — The N.C. A&T Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert will bring John P. Kee and Donald Lawrence & Company on Oct. 27 to the Greensboro Coliseum.
The 6 p.m. "Life of Praise" concert also will include a performance by the N.C. A&T Gospel Choir.
Tickets are $39.50, with all seats reserved. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 at ticketmaster.com and the coliseum box office.
A gospel music legend, Kee has received numerous awards and nominations including 27 GMWA Excellence Awards, 21 Stellar Awards, a Trailblazer Award from former President Bill Clinton, a Soul Train Award, two Billboard Music Awards, nine Waljo Awards and seven Grammy nominations.
Equally at home in both the inspirational and contemporary arenas, Donald Lawrence is a multiple Grammy- and Stellar Award winner.
Lawrence has collaborated with marquee names including Karen Clark Sheard, Donnie McClurkin, Kirk Franklin, En Vogue and Mary J. Blige.