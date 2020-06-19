GREENSBORO — Davie Street, from Friendly Avenue to Abe Brenner Place, will be closed from noon Saturday until 5 p.m. Monday for installation of the first mural approved under the city's new Street Mural Program.
Local artist and street-art advocate Phillip Marsh will lead the mural effort, which will consist of the words "One Love."
Because of a time constraint at the moment, only "One Love" is being painted now. "Black Art Matters" may be added later, Marsh said.
Painting on the downtown street is scheduled to begin on Sunday.
"Having a concept of one love which is universal and made popular by a liberation advocate, Robert 'Bob' Nesta Marley, is important to me as he is a universal hero for so many," Marsh said via email on Friday.
City officials announced the Street Mural Program last week to guide and encourage artists who want to paint murals directly on public streets.
The effort was created based on requests from local artists. Creative Greensboro, the city’s office of arts and culture, will manage the program.
After the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Greensboro saw a flowering of public art to express feelings stirred amid protests against police brutality and racism.
Murals now cover plywood on downtown Elm Street buildings. The Street Mural Program pertains not to those murals, but to murals on streets.
The program will encourage projects on streets with fewer than 10,000 average cars per day, will not provide any funding to artists, and will encourage artists who can provide samples of their work and proof of their experience.
It will be allowed only on city-maintained streets.
Art must be confined within paved roadway and not extend onto pavement markings, curbs or intersections.
The mural will be painted between Friendly Avenue and the crosswalk between Center City and LeBauer parks.
Ryan Deal, the city’s chief creative economy officer, said that the program was inspired after his office and other city departments received requests from the creative community “and by similar creative expressions taking place right now in cities across the world.”
The "One Love" mural has been supported financially by ArtsGreensboro, Cone Health Foundation, Jim Gallucci Sculptor Ltd., Rockers Print Shop, Phil Barnhill — EastGSO Now and private art patrons from the community, Marsh said.
"Due to this project being led by city staff instead of the city manager's office, like other cities, there has been some unnecessary delay and structure issues (like no pay, city gets all the benefit — artists assume all the risk)," Marsh said in the email. "Through it all this group of artist felt it necessary to add a creative statement in this national moment; which has led to this work of art. The black creative community plans to sit down with necessary city partners and have a discussion soon about the perceived slights to our community during this community and creative moment."
Deal said in a news release that "Creative Greensboro is pleased to support this mural project. We are excited to see our creative community animating this section of Davie Street in new ways."
To submit an application for a project or to find more information, go to greensboro-nc.gov/departments/creative-greensboro.
