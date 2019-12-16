GREENSBORO — A movie theater has a new name and new amenities.
Grand Theatre Four Seasons Station at 2700 Vanstory Street near Four Seasons Town Centre is now Amstar Cinemas 18 Four Seasons Station.
New Orleans-based VSS-Southern Theatres has operated the theater since 2007. The company re-branded the theater to help distinguish it in the Greensboro market.
With the re-branding comes a new GPX Auditorium, which stands for Grand Premium Experience, with heated recliners, side tables for food and beverage service, and new laser projection and sound systems.
Other renovations include the installation of high-backed leather rockers with wider seat cushions in six of the theater's 18 auditoriums.
An expanded food menu features sliders, gourmet pizza, hot wings and other items.
A new tiki-theme Daq Shack lobby bar features daiquiris and other cocktails, beer and wine.
For more information, visit www.amstarcinemas.com.
