GREENSBORO — If you didn't get a ticket to the free KC and the Sunshine Band concert, you've got a second chance.
The Greensboro Coliseum released more tickets today for the concert which is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday at the coliseum complex's White Oak Ampitheatre.
It is being held in conjunction with the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the coliseum.
But you'll have to shake your booty out of the house, because the tickets are only available while they last at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
