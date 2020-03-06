Tournament Town

The Indigo Girls will perform a free concert at Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro.

 Michael Dwyer

GREENSBORO — If you missed out on getting a free ticket to the Indigo Girls concert on Saturday, you've got another chance.

The Greensboro Coliseum released more tickets today for the concert which will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday at the coliseum complex's Piedmont Hall at 2409 W. Gate City Blvd.

Though the concert is free, tickets are required for entry.

There is a limit of two tickets per person and they are only available at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

Local acoustic artist Lyn Koonce will open the show. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The concert is being held in conjunction with the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament.

