GREENSBORO — Monster truck Monster Jam returns to the Greensboro Coliseum in January with the Monster Jam Triple Threat Series.

The event features eight customized trucks tearing up dirt in high octane competition.

Competition times are 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and 1 p.m. Jan. 12.

A pit party will be held 4:30 to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 and 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 12.

Tickets start at $18. Pit party passes are $15.

Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

