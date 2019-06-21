GREENSBORO — "Miranda Sings – Who Wants My Kid?" will make a tour stop at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Carolina Theatre.
Tickets are $85 for VIP (includes premium show seat, VIP laminate, and pre-show meet & greet), or $39.50 for standard seating. A $3 theater facility fee and state sales tax will be added to each ticket.
They are now on sale at carolinatheatre.com or by calling 336-333-2605. There is an eight-ticket limit for purchases on this show.
Colleen Ballinger is an actor, comedian, trained vocalist, writer and executive producer. She is best known for portraying her character “Miranda Sings,” a personality that is the polar opposite of Ms. Ballinger.
She has amassed more than 20 million followers across social media and passed two billion views on YouTube. She can currently be seen as Miranda on her Netflix Original Series "Haters Back Off!," as well as headlining the worldwide tour “Miranda Sings Live... No Offense.”
The character Miranda was created in 2008 and became mainstream when Ballinger received a personal call from Jerry Seinfeld to appear on his series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," and subsequently "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Miranda’s origins were intended as a parody of the young, self-absorbed singers with far more confidence (and vibrato) than talent who Colleen saw uploading videos to YouTube. Miranda is known for her overdrawn red lips, questionable advice about singing and life, a deluded self-confidence, and over-the-top rants about her family and personal problems.
Ballinger is also the co-author of the New York Times No. 1 bestselling book "Selp Helf," alongside her brother/producing partner, Chris Ballinger. She regularly appears on "Live with Kelly & Ryan" and served as a guest co-host on "The View."
She currently resides in Los Angeles with her Instagram-famous cats Prissy Gus Gus and Daisy Mae. Miranda Sings can be found on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter & Facebook.