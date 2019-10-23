Mipso (copy) (copy)

Mipso.

 Courtesy of DLA Pictures

GREENSBORO — Mipso and Cory Luetjen and The Traveling Blues Band are coming to the Carolina Theatre.

Mipso, presented by Max Music, is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19.

Tickets are $20-$37.50.

Cory Luetjen will perform Nov. 30 at the third floor Crown at the Carolina.

Whiskey Foxtrot and The Chip Perry Band open the show at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 at the door, $10 advance.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at noon on Friday at www.carolinatheatre.com, by calling 336-333-2605 or at the box office at 310 S. Greene St. between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

