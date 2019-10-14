GREENSBORO — Comedian Mike Epps will bring “The Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival” on Feb. 16 to the Greensboro Coliseum.
Epps will lead the show with an all-star lineup including comedians Gary Owen, DC Young Fly, Kountry Wayne and Tommy Davidson.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $59, $75, $99 and $125. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 18 at Ticketmaster.com and the coliseum box office. Visit FabulouslyFunny.com for more details.
Praised for his performance in the Netflix comedy “Dolemite Is My Name” starring opposite Eddie Murphy, Epps is generating buzz among his peers for being not only one of the funniest comic actors in town, but also for his burgeoning dramatic talent.
This summer, Epps released his latest stand-up special “Mike Epps: Only One Mike” (Netflix), and dropped his single “We Goin’ Out” featuring Big Boi and Sleepy Brown.
Up next, Epps will be starring in the Netflix comedy series “The Upshaws” with Wanda Sykes and “The House Next Door,” sequel to the 2016 film “Meet The Blacks,” and “Last Friday.”
