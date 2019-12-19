GREENSBORO — The Carolina Theatre announced in a release some upcoming winter and early spring concerts including singer Michael W. Smith.
Smith brings his "35 Years of Friends" tour to town for a show at 7:30 p.m. April 15.
Tickets are $25-$75 and are on sale now.
The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular will be 8 p.m. Feb. 7.
Tickets for the hit multimedia laser and light show set to the original recordings of rock group Pink Floyd are $22-$40 and go on sale at noon Friday.
"On the Border — The Ultimate Eagles Tribute" features a songbook of the iconic rock group at 7:30 p.m. April 10.
Tickets are $25-$35 and go sale at noon Monday.
The theater also announced three new shows for The Crown third-floor performance space.
Charlie Hunter and Lucy Woodward perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 31.
Tickets are $20 advance and go on sale at noon Monday. Tickets the day of the show are $25.
Brown Eyed Women, an all-female tribute to the Grateful Dead, will perform at 9 p.m. Feb. 6.
Tickets are $15 and are on sale now.
Magnolia Green with Farewell Friend and Ashley Virginia + The Heard perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 28.
Advance tickets are $10 and go on sale at noon Monday. Tickets the day of the show are $15.
A $3 facility fee and North Carolina sales tax will be added to theater tickets.
A $1 facility fee will be added to tickets for The Crown.
Tickets can be purchased online at CarolinaTheatre.com (a $3.50 web fee will be added), by phone at 336-333-2605, or in person at the box office at 310 S. Greene St.
