GREENSBORO — The Carolina Theatre announced in a release some upcoming winter and early spring concerts including singer Michael W. Smith.

Smith brings his "35 Years of Friends" tour to town for a show at 7:30 p.m. April 15.

Tickets are $25-$75 and are on sale now.

The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular will be 8 p.m. Feb. 7.

Tickets for the hit multimedia laser and light show set to the original recordings of rock group Pink Floyd are $22-$40 and go on sale at noon Friday.

"On the Border — The Ultimate Eagles Tribute" features a songbook of the iconic rock group at 7:30 p.m. April 10.

Tickets are $25-$35 and go sale at noon Monday.

The theater also announced three new shows for The Crown third-floor performance space.

Charlie Hunter and Lucy Woodward perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 31.

Tickets are $20 advance and go on sale at noon Monday. Tickets the day of the show are $25.

Brown Eyed Women, an all-female tribute to the Grateful Dead, will perform at 9 p.m. Feb. 6.

Tickets are $15 and are on sale now.

Magnolia Green with Farewell Friend and Ashley Virginia + The Heard perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 28.

Advance tickets are $10 and go on sale at noon Monday. Tickets the day of the show are $15.

A $3 facility fee and North Carolina sales tax will be added to theater tickets.

A $1 facility fee will be added to tickets for The Crown.

Tickets can be purchased online at CarolinaTheatre.com (a $3.50 web fee will be added), by phone at 336-333-2605, or in person at the box office at 310 S. Greene St.

