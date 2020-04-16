WILKESBORO — Had the coronavirus pandemic not canceled it, April 23 to 26 would have brought MerleFest 2020 to the campus of Wilkes Community College.
So instead of a live festival this year, MerleFest will rebroadcast the Watson and Cabin stages from the 2012 MerleFest weekend, organizers said Thursday in a news release.
Visit MerleFest.org and click the livestream link on the homepage to watch the broadcast over the course of the originally-scheduled MerleFest 2020 weekend.
Fans can stream there starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time on April 23 and 9:30 a.m. Eastern time from April 24 through 26.
Performances to be streamed from the MerleFest website include Vince Gill, Sam Bush, Los Lobos, Punch Brothers, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Alison Krauss & Union Station.
On April 23 and 24, audio from select sets will be airing locally on WNCW radio station and internationally at wncw.org. Listeners can tune in throughout the day to hear rare recordings straight from the MerleFest archives. WNCW has served as the official MerleFest radio partner for more than 20 years.
MerleFest was founded in 1988 in memory of the son of the late American music legend Doc Watson, renowned guitarist Eddy Merle Watson.
MerleFest 2012 holds a special place in the history of the festival, organizers said.
Doc Watson played the Watson Stage alongside lifelong friends for the final time in 2012. The love and support for Doc shines bright during these performances that also mark the 25th year of the festival.
“We are thrilled to be able to bring MerleFest 2012 to our loyal fans during the days that we would normally be celebrating MerleFest 2020,” Festival Director Ted Hagaman said in Thursday's news release. “Reliving Doc’s final festival will bring back wonderful music, moments, and memories for all to enjoy. We appreciate Window World for making this happen.”
Window World has been its presenting sponsor since 2015.
MerleFest is a celebration of "traditional plus" music, a unique mix of traditional, roots-oriented sounds of the Appalachian region, including old-time, classic country, bluegrass, folk and gospel, and blues, and expanded to include Americana, classic rock, and many other styles. The festival hosts a diverse mix of artists on its 13 stages during the course of the four-day event. MerleFest is the primary fundraiser for the WCC Foundation, funding scholarships, capital projects, and other educational needs for the community college.
“As fellow natives of the Wilkes community, Window World is extremely disappointed to miss MerleFest this year. With the world on its head right now because of the COVID-19 outbreak, we thought it would be nice for everyone to enjoy MerleFest from the comfort and safety of their own homes," Tammy Whitworth, chairman and chief executive officer of Window World, said in the news release. "We are excited about the choice of the 2012 festival as it was Doc’s last appearance at MerleFest and one that holds a special place in our hearts. We hope this brings everyone together as we look forward to brighter days in the very near future.”
