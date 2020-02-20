GREENSBORO — A Maryland artist has been chosen to create a new outdoor sculpture for the Greensboro Science Center.
David Hess of Phoenix, Md., will design and fabricate a sculpture that depicts how science and art can be intertwined.
The $225,000 project with the Public Art Endowment of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro will transform the entry plaza to the center at 4301 Lawndale Drive.
The sculpture will be located either in the grassy middle of a circular driveway in front of the center, or in one of two grassy areas closer to the buildings.
It is expected to be installed in late 2020 or early 2021.
Hess has created public artworks around Baltimore, Md., Washington and northern Virginia.
His work can be found in private and public collections. They include the collections of American Visionary Art Museum, Baltimore Museum of Industry, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Sinai Hospital, Thurgood Marshall Airport, Kaiser-Permanente and the Emerson Corporation.
Hess said that he is “ecstatic” about his selection.
“I am inspired by the mission of this amazing place,” Hess said via email, “and hope to honor this by creating a large-scale interactive piece that provokes visitors to think deeply about the relationship between science and art.”
He said he expects the sculpture also to have an educational component that addresses human impact on the environment.
The $225,000 to finance the project consists of $75,000 from the Public Art Endowment and $150,000 raised by the Community Foundation, the endowment and the science center.
The endowment also will provide up to $30,000 in project administrative services.
Science center and Public Art Endowment representatives shared Hess’s enthusiasm for his selection.
His sculpture “will ultimately greet and inspire millions of our guests moving forward,” Glenn Dobrogosz, the science center’s chief executive officer, said via email.
In 2018, the nonprofit science center attracted more than 440,000 visitors. The sculpture will be part of the center’s expansion and renovation projects, designed to bring more immersive attractions, eye-catching artwork and additional opportunities to explore science and history.
With the science center’s future Gateway Project — which builds on the extensive expansion underway — the Battleground Parks District that surrounds the science center will showcase all kinds of art and experience, Dobrogosz said earlier.
“His work will become a stunning new gateway into the Greensboro Science Center’s ever-evolving mission to serve our community through science and art-based tourism,” Dobrogosz said.
Since 2008, the Public Art Endowment has provided within the city five permanent outdoor artworks, nine temporary artworks loaned by artists, and two interactive and temporary art projects.
This public artwork project attracted applications from 95 artists around the country.
Endowment trustees and a sculpture committee narrowed the list to three finalists: Hess, Billy Lee of Greensboro, and Julian Voss-Andreae of Portland, Ore.
Those involved in selection were very impressed with all three, said Cheryl Stewart, consultant to the Public Art Endowment,
Last month, finalists visited the site. They reviewed their past projects and presented their thoughts on this one to Public Art Endowment trustees.
Trustees chose Hess.
“After spending over three hours talking and touring through every inch of the Science Center with David,” Dobrogosz said, “I found his questions to be spot on and his passion for science interpretation perfectly parallel with our core vision and values as an organization.”
Hess said that he would create a piece for the science center of highly durable materials such as stainless steel, glass, concrete and stone. He works with other artisans at his studio, Hess Industries.
“The vast majority of my work marries science and art,” Hess wrote in his proposal. “I view every sculpture as a giant physics or chemistry experiment by creating objects that seem to be in motion or a frozen snapshot of a chaotic natural event. I also believe that public art should illuminate a hidden phenomenon at play in the landscape, such as electricity, water or gravity.”
The Public Art Endowment and science center will help Hess learn more about the city, Stewart said. He will participate in community-engagement activities.
The endowment will keep the city informed as Hess creates the sculpture’s conceptual, schematic and final design.
“His sensibilities and knowledge of what we are looking for in this signature piece for Greensboro is just what we want,” Stewart said.
