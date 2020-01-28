GREENSBORO — Singers and songwriters Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin will perform together on April 7 at the Carolina Theatre.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $98, $73, $58, $48 or $38. VIP packages are available for $173, $148 or $133. A $3 theatre facility fee and state sales tax will be added to each ticket.
Tickets go on sale at noon Friday at the theater box office at 310 S. Greene St., by calling 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
Friends for more than three decades, Carpenter and Colvin will appear on stage together as an intimate acoustic duo, swapping songs and sharing stories, performing material from their vast catalogs, as well as some of their favorite songs.
Over the course of her career, Carpenter has sold over 14 million records. With hits like “Passionate Kisses” and “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her,” she has won five Grammy Awards (with 15 nominations), two CMA awards, two Academy of Country Music awards and is one of only 15 female members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Colvin burst on to the folk scene with her Grammy-winning debut album and later scored Record and Song of the Year honors with “Sunny Came Home,” establishing herself as a folk mainstay. She went on to release 12 albums and was recognized for her accomplishments in 2016 with the Lifetime Achievement Trailblazer Award by the Americana Music Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.