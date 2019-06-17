GREENSBORO — Southern rockers The Marshall Tucker Band will perform Aug. 4 at the Carolina Theatre.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert at the 310 S. Greene St. theater are $59, $52, $45, or $35, plus a $3 facility fee and state sales tax. They go on sale at noon Wednesday.
One of the groups that helped define and establish the Southern rock genre, The Marshall Tucker Band has been recording and touring for more than 40 years, performing their signature blend of rock, rhythm and blues, jazz, country and gospel.
The band’s current line-up includes founding member and lead vocalist Doug Gray, with support from Tony Black on bass, Rick Willis and Chris Hicks on guitar, B.B. Borden on drums and Marcus Henderson on keyboards, saxophone and flute.
There is an additional $3.50 per ticket web fee on Internet purchases. To avoid this charge, call the Carolina Theatre box office at 336-333-2605 from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays, or visit the Carolina Theatre in person. Guests can opt to have tickets mailed to them for a $1 post fee, or can pick tickets up at will-call for no additional charge.