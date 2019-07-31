Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... CENTRAL GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 730 PM EDT * AT 530 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. AS MUCH AS ONE TO ONE AND A HALF INCHES OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF UP TO AN INCH IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING.