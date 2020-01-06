GREENSBORO — Kontoor Brands and Brady Services have donated $1.15 million to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Their sponsorships were announced Monday at the soon-to-open Tanger Center, under construction downtown at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.
The $750,000 sponsorship from Kontoor, the jeans wear company that spun off from VF Corp when VF left Greensboro, and Brady Services' $400,000 sponsorship will create third-floor hospitality suites.
“The commitments from longtime prominent Greensboro corporations Kontoor Brands and Brady Services will help ensure the Tanger Center will be a state-of-the-art facility that will transform Greensboro,” Matt Brown, Greensboro Coliseum complex managing director, said in a news release. The coliseum will manage the new venue.
The 3,023-seat performing arts center is scheduled to open in March and feature touring Broadway shows, concerts, the Guilford College Bryan Series of prominent guest speakers, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, a Greensboro Opera production, comedy shows and family entertainment.
With the additional sponsorships, the center's budget will approach $93 million — nearly $88 million for the project itself and $5 million in bond-related financing costs, shared by the city of Greensboro and private donors.
The Lee & Wrangler Lounge, named after Kontoor's most prominent brands, will feature a full-service bar. It also includes access to the Tanger Center’s outdoor terrace that overlooks LeBauer Park, a block away from Kontoor's corporate headquarters.
“As part of Kontoor’s ongoing commitment to engage with and support the Greensboro community, we’re proud to align ourselves with this world-class venue,” Scott Baxter, president and chief executive officer of Kontoor Brands, said in a news release. “On behalf of all of our employees in the Triad, we look forward to the grand opening, and you can count on our support for years to come.”
The Brady Services Suite overlooks Elm Street and provides views of downtown while hosting pre-event hospitality or corporate-meeting functions.
Founded in 1962 as a Trane franchise, the family-owned Brady Services specializes in commercial heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems.
“For 57 years, our company has been dedicated to supporting the arts in our communities. We are proud to expand on our commitment with this donation and are enthusiastic to see our community thrive with the opening of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts,” Jim Brady, president and CEO of Brady Services, said in the news release.
The addition of the Lee & Wrangler Lounge and the Brady Services Suite will join the previously-announced Koury Ballroom to form the Tanger Center’s three pre-function hospitality spaces. The three rooms will host a variety of pre-show functions including receptions, artist lectures and other special events.
“The support from local individuals and families, businesses and foundations for this project has been nothing short of phenomenal as the entire Piedmont Triad region senses the growing excitement as we approach our grand opening in March," Brown said in the news release.
