GREENSBORO — Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt will perform an acoustic evening together on May 22 at the Carolina Theatre.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $96.50, $76.50, $61.50, $56.50 or $46.50. A $3 theater facility fee, $1 promoter fee and state sales tax will be added to each ticket, the theater said in a news release.
They go on sale at noon Friday at the theater box office at 310 S. Greene St., by calling 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
A singer, composer, and actor, Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums, Carolina Theatre said. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Whether touring as a duo, with his acoustic group, or his “Large Band,” Lovett’s live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend’s deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences.
Hiatt, a lyricist and satirical storyteller, weaves musical tales with themes from redemption, relationships, growing older, and surrendering, all on his terms.
“You know how writing goes for me,” Hiatt said in a news release. “I get a couple of lines going, and then I just tag along as the songs start to reveal themselves. You’ve just gotta jump inside and take the ride.”
Hiatt has been on that ride for more than four decades, bringing his fans music rooted in acoustic blues, accentuated by a soulful, gritty voice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.