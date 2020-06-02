Lunafest 2020

GREENSBORO — Lunafest Film Festival, a benefit for the Hirsch Wellness Network, will be held as a virtual event June 25.

The festival is brought to town each year as a fundraiser for Hirsch Wellness Network, a local cancer support network that provides free healing arts programs to cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers in the greater Greensboro area. The festival is a collection of award-winning indie films by women.

But because of the coronavirus, the festival will be held virtually this year rather than as a live screening.

The virtual event will begin at 7:30 p.m. A real-time Zoom conference party will be held along with the films. A commentary will be held at the end of the films.

Tickets are $25 and include a chance to win dinner and a movie raffle prize.

For a ticket and information, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.

For information about the films, visit www.lunafest.org.

