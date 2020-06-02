GREENSBORO — Lunafest Film Festival, a benefit for the Hirsch Wellness Network, will be held as a virtual event June 25.
The festival is brought to town each year as a fundraiser for Hirsch Wellness Network, a local cancer support network that provides free healing arts programs to cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers in the greater Greensboro area. The festival is a collection of award-winning indie films by women.
But because of the coronavirus, the festival will be held virtually this year rather than as a live screening.
The virtual event will begin at 7:30 p.m. A real-time Zoom conference party will be held along with the films. A commentary will be held at the end of the films.
Tickets are $25 and include a chance to win dinner and a movie raffle prize.
For a ticket and information, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
For information about the films, visit www.lunafest.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.