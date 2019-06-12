GREENSBORO — There is plenty of live music and other entertainment for this third weekend in June in Greensboro, including the Eastern Music Festival’s Chamber Crawl and Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park.
For a complete list of events, check our entertainment calendar at greensboro.com/calendar. Don’t forget to pick up a printed copy of Go Triad magazine from newspaper racks.
Forever Motown will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in downtown Greensboro. It’s a super group that features Spinners lead singer G.C. Cameron, Temptations lead singer Glenn Leonard and members of The Marvelettes. Tickets are $29 to $59, available by calling 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
The Eastern Music Festival will present its annual Chamber Crawl from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, featuring musicians performing at nine downtown Greensboro venues on and near South Elm Street. It is free. It starts at 1 p.m. with Wally Wallace and the Sononauts playing at Blue Denim, 217 S. Elm St. Performances start every 20 to 25 minutes at a different venue, ending with a finale at 5:15 p.m. at The Bearded Goat, 116 E. Lewis St. The Chamber Crawl heralds the approach of EMF, a five-week classical music festival that starts June 22, primarily on the Guilford College campus. To buy tickets for regular EMF concerts, call 336-272-0160 or visit easternmusicfestival.org.
Taste Indian food and watch traditional Indian dance and music during IndiaFest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St. Presented by the India Association of the Triad, it also features games, temporary henna tattoos and vendors. Admission is free. Visit iatnc.org for more details.
Browse an art exhibition, build your own macaroni and cheese dish from Crafted restaurant and sample craft brews from Pig Pounder Brewery during Let’s Get Crafty. It will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at GreenHill gallery in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. The event is for ages 21 and older. Tickets are $30 at greenhillnc.org.
The Journey Tribute Band, Classic Journey Live, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in downtown Greensboro. Tickets are $35 to $50, available by calling 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park has started for the summer, bringing free concerts to city parks and public spaces. This Sunday, the Philharmonia of Greensboro will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive. Bring chairs, blankets and picnics. Find the complete schedule at musep.info.