GREENSBORO — Los Angeles Azules is coming to the Greensboro Coliseum Nov. 14.
Tickets start at $39 and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.
Los Ángeles Azules are the creators of the Symphonic Cumbia and one of the most important artists of the genre in Mexico and Latin America.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.