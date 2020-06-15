GREENSBORO — 'Want to see entertainment from local and national talent, and help to raise money for Triad Stage?
Watch Tuesday's virtual telethon from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday on the professional theater company's Facebook page at facebook.com/triadstage.
Preregister for the event at https://bit.ly/3hbcTUK to receive information.
The telethon will celebrate the theater’s accomplishments of the past 19 seasons as it prepares to reopen into the 20th anniversary season.
The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the theater at 232 S. Elm St. to close temporarily and cost it revenue. It was forced to lay off several staff members.
It awaits recommendations of local, state and national authorities on when it can reopen.
Triad Stage Producing Artistic Director Preston Lane will emcee the evening’s events showcasing local and national talent.
Mark Weddle, master distiller for Sutler’s Spirit Company, will serve as virtual bartender and will kick the night off with Triad Stage’s Signature Cocktail.
Performances by Triad Stage favorites, Laurelyn Dossett, Riley Baugus and the duo High Cotton with Lisa Dames and Shawn Patch, will be featured among messages from artists who share the value that Triad Stage provides to the community.
The evening will celebrate four major themes that will cover the organization’s impact over the past 19 seasons:
• A bridge to the profession
• Innovative design
• Southern voice
• Artistic home
Special guests include Triad Stage artists Dierdre Friel, star of NBC’s hit drama "New Amsterdam," Isaac Powell from Broadway’s most recent revival of "West Side Story," Tyler Barnhardt, star of Netflix’s groundbreaking series "13 Reasons Why," local actor/director Elizabeth Flax whose credits include "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and the Tony Award-nominated theater designer Alexander Dodge.
