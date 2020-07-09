REIDSVILLE — What does Reidsville have in common this week with Los Angeles, Los Vegas and Rome?
It is one of 19 competitive "hotspots" for the 2020 World Bodypainting Festival.
The 21st annual festival, typically held in Austria, is being held virtually this year with artists from around the globe competing.
A release from the City of Reidsville said the city is one of three sites selected in the United States.
Seven artists in Reidsville will compete on Friday in the category of World: Brush/Sponge Bodypainting. This year's theme is Psychedelic Circus. They will compete virtually from a 5,000-square-foot private residence.
Among the competitors is the home's owner and bodypaint artist Chad Canterbury.
Five-time World Champion bodypaint artist, and Reidsville resident, Madelyn Greco will host the Friday competition. Greco normally hosts live coverage of the World Bodypainting Festival from Austria.
Greco, and her husband Scott Fray, have competed, judged, taught, lectured and exhibited at the festival since 2010. They created Living Art America, the largest bodypaint competition in the country, which was held from 2013 to 2017. It started in Atlanta before moving to Greensboro. Fray also founded The Carolina Bodypainting Guild, which has a Facebook page.
The World Bodypainting Festival, including the Friday event from Reidsville, can be viewed wb-festival.com.
