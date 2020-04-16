Ben Folds, Fantasia, Anthony Hamilton and Steep Canyon Rangers are among North Carolina musical artists who will perform a livestream benefit concert on the evenings of April 24 through 26.
"Under One Roof" has been organized by the Charlotte-based entertainment publication CLTure as part of the Come Hear North Carolina initiative of the North Carolina Arts Council and the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The weekend event brings together some of North Carolina music’s biggest names to aid their community in times of stay-home orders during COVID-19 pandemic.
It will aid the North Carolina Arts Foundation's assistance of artist relief funds across the state. The event will take place from 8 to 9 p.m. on April 24, 25 and 26 on the Twitch video live-streaming service.
“It’s important to inspire, instill and give back to home. Home is where you first learn the value of trust. It’s important to be there for our own,” Grammy Award-winning Anthony Hamilton said in the news release announcing the event. “Our artists deserve to be heard and appreciated. Carolina has some awesome talent.”
“Under One Roof” viewers are encouraged to donate to the North Carolina Arts Foundation, a nonprofit established in 2013 to promote the growth and sustainability of the N.C. Arts Council. The foundation will send all proceeds raised from “Under One Roof” to nonprofit arts organizations in the state that have established relief funds for artists in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Under One Roof” will be broadcast live on Twitch and Facebook. Find details about tuning in at https://bit.ly/3adDyeP.
The North Carolina artists joining “Under One Roof” span genres and generations: Anthony Hamilton, Fantasia (Charlotte), 9th Wonder, Ben Folds (Winston-Salem), The Hamiltones (Morrisville, Charlotte, Greensboro), Petey Pablo (Greenville), Tift Merritt (Raleigh), Jim Lauderdale (Troutman), Steep Canyon Rangers (Asheville), Chatham County Line (Raleigh), Joe Troop of Che Apalache (Winston-Salem), and The Harvey Cummings Project (Charlotte).
These musicians will perform original songs and covers, share archival performances, and offer messages of encouragement to artists and viewers. Announcements of additional artists and a full schedule of performances will be posted on official Facebook event in the coming days.
“Under One Roof: A Benefit for North Carolina Artists” is the latest project from Come Hear North Carolina, which supports the state’s arts community and celebrates its diverse musical traditions.
Come Hear NC has sponsored the “Music at The Mansion” concert series (filmed at the North Carolina Executive Mansion) and a “Nina Simone Weekend,” which raised money to preserve the singer’s childhood home, in Tryon.
Other projects are the In The Water live-session series, featuring North Carolina musicians Rhiannon Giddens and the Mountain Goats, and the commissioning of a two-part documentary on the seminal Durham hip-hop group Little Brother.
