GREENSBORO — Kotis Street Art is holding another pop-up art exhibit.
The exhibit is by BellaPhame, a street art collective comprised of husband and wife artists Bella and Phame.
It opens Thursday at the old Performance Bicycles space at 1424 Westover Terrace.
The venue was recently used for another art exhibit hosted by Kotis Street Art, an initiative by developer and restaurteur Marty Kotis to bring murals and other kinds of art to blank spaces in Greensboro. Kotis has already curated more than 100 murals on his properties throughout the city.
You may have seen a BellaPhame project on one of Kotis' buildings. The artists created a mural that covers an entire strip center at 4721 Lawndale Drive visible from the Greensboro Urban Loop.
At Thursday's opening, BellaPhame will display and sell their fine art pieces that include silk screens, paper collages and paintings.
“This is a unique stopover for BellaPhame, who usually exhibit in New York, Brazil and Portugal,” Kotis said in a release.
The opening day schedule is:
11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Artwork on view to the public
6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Presentation from BellaPhame. Following the presentation, guests wearing purple, teal or black will be invited to stand in group photo with the artists.
7:30 to 10 p.m.: Reception
Additional hours for the exhibit are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For information, visit Pop Up Art Exhibit - Bellphame on Facebook.
