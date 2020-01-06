Kane Brown

 Photo credit: Joseph Llanes

GREENSBORO — Singer Kane Brown will perform on May 17 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson will be special guests for the concert, part of Brown's Worldwide Beautiful tour.

In October 2017, Brown became the first artist to have simultaneous No. 1 songs on all five main Billboard country charts, according to Wikipedia.

Brown released his second album, "Experiment," in November 2018, which became his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, Wikipedia reported. 

Tickets for the concert are $35, $45 and $55 for reserved seats, and $60 for pit general admission.

They will go on sale at noon Friday at livenation.com and the coliseum box office. 

