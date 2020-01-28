GREENSBORO — Grammy Award-winning superstar Justin Bieber will bring his Changes tour to the Greensboro Coliseum on July 29.
Special guests will be singer/songwriter Kehlani and rapper/singer/actor Jaden Smith. Smith is the son of actors Will Smith and Jada Pickett Smith.
Bieber will tour in support of his fifth studio album, "Changes," which will be released on Feb. 14. That day, tickets for his tour will go on public sale on justinbeibermusic.com.
Prices start at $59.50. All seats are reserved.
Fans will have several opportunities to purchase tickets for the Changes tour in advance of the Feb. 14 public on-sale.
American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 30 through 10 p.m. Feb. 13.
A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will also be available starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 30. These can include reserved seated tickets and custom merchandise.
And at 10 a.m. Feb. 3, the Justin Bieber official online store will begin offering "Changes" album pre-sales, tour pre-sales and exclusive merchandise.
