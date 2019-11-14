GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T will give its students and the community an early look at "Just Mercy," a new film starring Michael B. Jordan and Oscar winner Jamie Foxx.
The film will be shown at 6 p.m. Monday in Harrison Auditorium on campus. Free tickets are available at the University Ticket Hall in Brown Hall on campus. Call (336) 334-7749 for details.
"Just Mercy" is based on the memoir of the same name by civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Ala.
The film tells the story of Stevenson (played by Jordan) and Walter McMillian (played by Foxx), a man wrongfully convicted of murder who Stevenson freed from death row in 1993.The movie also stars Brie Larson and Tim Blake Nelson and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.
"Just Mercy" will be shown in select cities starting Dec. 25 and is scheduled for wider release Jan. 10.
