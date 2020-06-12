GREENSBORO — The city's Juneteenth events are going virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a release, Creative Greensboro, the Department of Libraries and Museum, and Parks and Recreation announced a day of virtual activities on June 19 in celebration and remembrance of Juneteenth, the oldest known commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865.
Events will be held 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. via video, Facebook Live and Zoom calls.
Events include cooking segments, historical perspectives, arts performances, panel discussions, and more.
Events will be broadcast on the City of Greensboro’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro.
All events are free.
Juneteenth: A Day of Celebration and Remembrance Schedule:
- 9 am: Welcome and City of Greensboro Proclamation
- 9:15 am: Book Reading
- 9:30 am: Introduction to Juneteenth History and Traditions
- 9:45 am: Emancipation Proclamation
- 10 am: Songs of Experience — A Conversation with Rhiannon Giddens
- 10:50 am: The Poetry Project Spoken Word Performance
- 11 am: JoyeMovement Dance Company Performance
- 11:15 am: Dame’s Chicken & Waffles Cooking Segment
- 12 noon: History Lunch Break — Voting Rights, an Unfinished Story
- 1 pm: Juneteenth Book Talk
- 1:15 pm: Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet Performance
- 1:30 pm: Games and Activities from 1865 Demo
- 2 pm: Greensboro History Museum — Deeper Inside Project Democracy
- 3 pm: Tea Cakes Cooking Demo
- 3:30 pm: Kay Marion Vocal Performance
- 4 pm: Juneteenth BINGO
- 5 pm: Juneteenth and Its Greensboro Ties
- 5:30 pm: Divine Nine — Histories of Service, a panel discussion
- 6:30 pm: Juneteenth — Freedom, Hope, and Song: A Discussion with James Shields
A complete schedule with details can be found at www.GSOSummerOnline.com.
Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, General Gordon Granger announced that slaves in Texas were free by order of the President of the United States. The announcement came two-and-a-half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation – which had become official January 1, 1863.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.