GREENSBORO — Want to work at the city's new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts?
Then come to one of two job fairs for part-time event staff on Jan. 16 and 18 at the Greensboro Coliseum complex.
The Tanger Center is under construction downtown at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.
When it opens for events in late March, the 3,023-seat performing arts center will host touring Broadway shows, concerts, the Guilford College Bryan Series of prominent speakers, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, a Greensboro Opera production, comedy shows and family entertainment.
The venue will need workers to help staff those events.
The job fairs will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 16 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 18.
They will be held in the Meeting Rooms wing of the Special Events Center at the coliseum complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Coliseum staff will manage the new venue.
About 200 part-time positions are available for a variety of roles. They include ticket sellers and takers, ushers, bartenders and catering servers, guest services representatives, stagehands, in-house security, and staff for crowd management, the parking lot, production and maintenance.
Affiliated support organizations Spectra Food Services, Show Pros Entertainment Services and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 574 will have representatives on hand to provide information on their available Tanger Center jobs and to interview applicants.
Show Pros provides crowd management; IATSE provides stagehands, riggers, loaders and technicians.
Interested candidates should bring photo identification and resumes and be prepared to complete an application and background check authorization.
Employee training will start March 1.
Tanger Center
Brady Services CEO Jim Brady tours the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
Coliseum Director Matt Brown leads a tour at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
Construction at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
Seats are being installed at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
Seats are being installed at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
H. Walker Sanders, president of The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, speaks at a press conference at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
Brady Services CEO Jim Brady speaks at a press conference at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
Coliseum Director Matt Brown leads a tour after the press conference at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
Kontoor CEO Scott Baxter speaks at a press conference at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
Construction in lobby of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
Coliseum Director Matt Brown speaks at a press conference at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
People look into the lobby as a construction crew works at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
People get a look at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
Construction continues at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"
"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," coming to the Tanger Center May 26-31, 2020, tells the true story of King’s rise to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. It won two 2014 Tony Awards and a 2015 Grammy Award.
(In the photo: The Shirelles, from left, DeAnne Stewart, McKynleigh Alden Abraham, Alexis Tidwell and Marla Louissaint.)
Photo by Joan Marcus
"Wicked"
"Wicked" is coming to the Tanger Center Nov. 18-Dec. 6, 2020. This musical focuses on the Witches of the Land of Oz, starting long before Dorothy arrives. The original Broadway production won three Tony Awards and seven Drama Desk Awards.
(In the photo: The National Touring Company of "Wicked" in 2017.)
Photo by Joan Marcus
"The Lion King"
Disney’s "The Lion King," coming to Tanger March 3-14, 2021, tells the story of Simba, a young lion who is to succeed his father, Mufasa, as King of the Pride Lands. It features giant, hollow puppets as well as actors in animal costumes. The musical has earned numerous awards and honors, including six Tony Awards.
(In the photo: Jared Dixon as Simba.)
Copyright Disney: Photo by Deen van Meer
"Dear Evan Hansen"
"Dear Evan Hansen" comes to the Tanger Center April 6-11, 2021. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to fit in. The musical won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.
(In the photo: Ben Levi Ross as Evan Hansen with Aaron Lazar, Christiane Noll and Maggie McKenna in the First North American "Tour of Dear Evan Hansen" in 2018.)
Photo by Matthew Murphy
"Mean Girls"
"Mean Girls" is coming to the Tanger Center May 4-9, 2021. Cady Heron falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. This hit musical comedy comes from an award-winning creative team, including Tina Fey of "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock" fame.
(In the photo: From left, Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park, Taylor Louderman and Kate Rockwell.)
Copyright Joan Marcus
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.