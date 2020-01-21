GREENSBORO — The Carolina Theatre announced two headline shows.
Southern soul-rock band JJ Grey and Mofro will perform at 8 p.m. June 3.
Tickets are $29.50-$66.50 and go on sale at noon Friday.
Comedians Emilio and Laureano take a satirical look at some emblematic episodes of Venezuelan history in "Histeria de Venezuela" at 5 p.m. Feb. 9.
Tickets are $30-$80 and are on sale now.
For tickets, visit carolinatheatre.com, call the box office at 336-333-2605 or stop by the box office at 310 S. Greene St.
