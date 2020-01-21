JJ Grey

J.J. Grey, lead singer of the band J.J. Grey & Mofro, will perform May 25 on the Bassett Main stage at Rooster Walk.

 Courtesy of Jim Arbogast

GREENSBORO — The Carolina Theatre announced two headline shows.

Southern soul-rock band JJ Grey and Mofro will perform at 8 p.m. June 3.

Tickets are $29.50-$66.50 and go on sale at noon Friday.

Comedians Emilio and Laureano take a satirical look at some emblematic episodes of Venezuelan history in "Histeria de Venezuela" at 5 p.m. Feb. 9.

Tickets are $30-$80 and are on sale now.

For tickets, visit carolinatheatre.com, call the box office at 336-333-2605 or stop by the box office at 310 S. Greene St.

