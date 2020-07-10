GREENSBORO — Jim Gaffigan's "The Pale Tourist" upcoming tour stop at the Greensboro Coliseum has been rescheduled.
A release from the coliseum said the comedian's performance has been pushed back to Aug. 16, 2021.
Tour organizers made the decision to alter tour dates is over concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.
All tickets for the original performance will be honored, so patrons should hold on to their tickets. For ticket and refund inquiries, contact the point of purchase or visit greensborocoliseum.com/refund.
