GREENSBORO — Clothing brands Lee and Wrangler celebrate the city's denim history with Jeansboro Day from 4 to 7 p.m. today at downtown's LeBauer Park.
The free event will feature live music, a fashion show, face painting, balloon characters and a photo booth.
There will be a beer garden serving Greensboro-based Joymongers Brewing Co.'s commemorative Jeansboro Hometown Ale.
Food trucks will be on site in addition to the park's two full-time restaurant kiosks Porterhouse Burger and Ghassan's.
Proceeds from the sale of limited edition T-shirts, along with a donation from Lee and Wrangler, will benefit Backpack Beginnings.
This is the first time the annual event is being held by both Wrangler and Lee brands, which are subsidies of Kontoor Brands which recently debuted in Greensboro.
Last week, a Lee and Wrangler store opened at 300 S. Elm St.