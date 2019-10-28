GREENSBORO — The Carolina Theatre will host Pearl & The Charlotte Holding Company, the American Heroes for N.C. Veterans Awards and the USAF Heritage of America concert band in upcoming months.
The schedule:
• The third annual American Heroes for N.C. Veterans Awards will be held at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7 in the Betty and Ben Cone Auditorium in the theater at 310 S. Greene St.
During this event, the American Heroes for North Carolina, their sponsors, and community members will honor veterans who have returned to North Carolina and contributed to the community.
Three awards will be given to those who have been selected as best exemplifying the courage and commitment of American service men and women.
This year’s event will be emceed by WFMY News 2 Good Morning Show anchor Meghann Moellerus. A social will begin at 5:30 p.m., with recognition and awards at 6:30 p.m. Awards to be given include the Patriot Award, the Liberty Award and the Freedom Award.
Tickets are $40, plus a $3 facility fee and state sales tax.
• Pearl and the Charlotte Holding Company, with Kate Tobey and Friends, will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 19 in The Crown, the theater's third-floor performance space.
In celebration of what would have been Janis Joplin's 77th birthday, Pearl & the Charlotte Holding Company will pay tribute to the queen of rock ‘n roll by performing songs from Joplin's short but immensely influential career.
Travis Laughlin has been performing as Pearl for over two decades. Pearl is itself a tribute to Janis Joplin, as it was Joplin's nickname and the name of her final studio album released after her death at the age of 27.
Pearl has performed in Charlotte, New York City (at Joe’s Pub, The Limelight, The Fez), and across the country (at the Wayne Newton Theater in Las Vegas, the Miss Fire Island Pageant), and with each performance Laughlin brings to life the energy, power, and emotion of Janis Joplin.
Pearl’s band, The Charlotte Holding Company, takes its name from Big Brother and the Holding Company, the band Joplin joined when she moved to San Francisco in 1966. The band consists of Brent Dunn (Alternative Champs) on bass, Darrin Gray (It’s Snakes, The Eyebrows, The Chalkies) on drums, and Jay Garrigan (The Eyebrows, Poprocket, Violet Strange, Laburnum) on lead guitar.
This performance coincides with a talk and presentation by Holly George-Warren at Scuppernong Books on Jan. 18, where George-Warren will discuss her new biography about Janis Joplin, "Janis: Her Life and Music."
Tickets are $15, plus state sales tax and a $1 facility fee.
• USAF Heritage of America Concert Band will perform in the auditorium at 7 p.m. Feb. 17. Admission is free.
For six decades, the USAF Heritage of America Concert Band has educated, inspired, and entertained more than 1.5 million people annually by providing music for events supporting airmen and their families and our nation’s veterans, while building relationships of trust between the American people and the Air Force.
The Concert Band is comprised of more than 40 professional airman-musicians who captivate audiences on regular tours throughout the East Coast with renditions of great orchestral classics, marches, Broadway hits, jazz standards, movie tunes and patriotic favorites.
The band has appeared with many world-renowned artists, produced over 55 acclaimed recordings, and has performed at thousands of high-profile community outreach and military events.
This non-ticketed event is free and open to the public. Seating is general admission (not reserved), available on a first come, first served basis. Doors will open one hour at 6 p.m.
