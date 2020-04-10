GREENSBORO — Local drag queen Heidi N' Closet has made it to the next round of "RuPaul's Drag Race."
The Ramseur native is one of seven remaining contestants after Friday night's episode of the reality TV competition series on Channel VH1.
Heidi nearly didn't stay in the competition after the episode in which contestants paid tribute to the queen of pop, Madonna.
She ended up in a final lip-syncing contest with the contestant Brita. But after they both performed to Madonna's "Burning Up," RuPaul sent Brita home and Heidi stayed.
Heidi grew up in his Randolph County hometown of Ramseur as Trevien Anthonie Cheek.
Now, she is a popular drag queen and winner of the 2019 North Carolina Entertainer of the Year Pageant, dedicated to the betterment of diverse LGBT cultures.
Heidi was chosen to compete on Season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
The weekly show features drag queens — men who dress in women’s clothing and makeup — competing in different weekly challenges, such as runway modeling, dance and lip-syncing, with more than a touch of humor.
The winner will receive the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar, $100,000 and a year's supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup.
Actor and model RuPaul Andre Charles, perhaps the world’s most famous drag queen, hosts the show. He heads the panel of judges that critiques contestants. Typically, one contestant gets sent home in each episode.
In an earlier interview, Heidi, 25, said that appearing on the show has been a beneficial experience.
“I want to be a voice and a beacon of light for those young kids out there that are still not able to be fully themselves fully 100% because of maybe their surroundings or their parents,” she said. “I want them to know that it’s OK, and things do get better.”
