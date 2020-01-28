GREENSBORO — The city's first Greensboro Pride Parade is planed for downtown on June 27.
Alternative Resources of the Triad, which puts on the annual Greensboro Pride Festival, will produce the parade.
“This parade is a long time coming for Greensboro. 2020 is our 15th anniversary and we thought this was the perfect time to add a Pride Parade," ART co-chair Paul Marshall said in a release.
Marshall said the parade is being held in June to celebrate Pride Month.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and end in a block party on Lewis Street between Elm and and Arlington streets.
ART also announced Greensboro Pride will be held 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 11.
The festival, which began as Triad Pride 15 years ago with about 400 attending, drew over 15,000 people to downtown Greensboro last year.
For more information about the parade and the festival, visit greensboropride.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.