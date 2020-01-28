Greensboro Pride Festival (copy) (copy)

Ashley Billie of Charlotte dances at the Greensboro Pride Festival in 2019.

 Annette Ayres/News & Record

GREENSBORO — The city's first Greensboro Pride Parade is planed for downtown on June 27.

Alternative Resources of the Triad, which puts on the annual Greensboro Pride Festival, will produce the parade.

“This parade is a long time coming for Greensboro. 2020 is our 15th anniversary and we thought this was the perfect time to add a Pride Parade," ART co-chair Paul Marshall said in a release.

Marshall said the parade is being held in June to celebrate Pride Month.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and end in a block party on Lewis Street between Elm and and Arlington streets.

ART also announced Greensboro Pride will be held 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 11.

The festival, which began as Triad Pride 15 years ago with about 400 attending, drew over 15,000 people to downtown Greensboro last year.

For more information about the parade and the festival, visit greensboropride.org.

