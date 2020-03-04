HIGH POINT - A.J. Croce, son of legendary singer-songwriter Jim Croce, has been forced to reschedule his March 21 concert at High Point Theatre.
His stop at the High Point Theatre has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. June 27. Tickets for the original date will be honored without any action of the part of ticket-holders.
“Due to a serious health issue and at the advice of his doctor, A.J. is unable to play any shows over the next six weeks,” Croce’s management announced in a High Point Theatre news release. “He has never canceled dates like this before and looks forward to getting back out on the road soon.”
Incorporating pop, blues, folk, and jazz, A.J. Croce is a multi-instrumentalist roots-rock artist, recognized for his boogie-woogie piano-playing reminiscent of the late Dr. John.
Croce has recorded eight studio albums for both major and indie labels in 23 years as a professional artist and musician. He has shared the stage with an array of notable artists including James Brown, Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Rod Stewart and Bela Fleck; has co-written songs with such greats as Leon Russell; and been produced by legends like the late Allen Toussaint.
Croce Plays Croce is an exciting entertainment experience with A.J. performing classics by his father, some of his own tunes, and songs that influenced them both. Audiences can expect to hear several timeless favorites such as “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim” and “Workin’ at the Car Wash Blues."
Ticket-holders can contact the High Point Theatre box office by calling (336) 887-3001 for additional information.
