'I thought I was going to set the world on fire in acting,' Grammy-winning UNCG alum Emmylou Harris tells students

Emmylou Harris (left) in a 1965 production of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” the first and only Shakespeare production for the aspiring actress — and future music superstar — from Birmingham, Ala. The actress on the right is Sandra Hopper Foreman, who received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UNCG. “She was Miranda, and I was Ariel,” said Forman, who was one of the first students in the school’s master of fine arts in theater program 1967.
Courtesy of UNCG’s Martha Blakeney Hodges Special Collections and University Archives
GREENSBORO — Long before 14 Grammy Awards, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Emmylou Harris studied theater at UNCG.
On Friday, the country, Americana and bluegrass singer returned to her mid-1960s alma mater to perform a sold-out concert at UNCG Auditorium.
But first, she held an afternoon question-and-answer session with students and the public about her life and music.
She talked not only about her time at UNCG, but her passion for music — particularly guitar — and for dogs. She runs a dog rescue at her Nashville home.
She also gave advice to aspiring musicians.
Luck has played a major role in her career, she said.
"However, hard work is a big part of it," she said. "You have to be, at least in the beginning, doing it for yourself. You have to get out there and play with people."
She also gave a private master class in guitar to Ashley Virginia, a recent UNCG graduate.
"She gave me some compliments and some advice to just keeping going," Virginia said.
Harris' Q&A was moved to the smaller Sprinkle Theatre in the adjacent Brown Building, while her crew straightened out technical issues in UNCG Auditorium ahead of the concert.
Now 72, Harris grew up in northern Virginia and entered UNCG in 1965 on a drama scholarship. She acted in theater productions and sang at clubs on Tate Street, particularly the now-gone Red Door.
"College was a shock, and I was terribly homesick at first," she said. "… I really thought I was going to set the world on fire in acting. But while I was still in high school, I got infected with the folk music bug."
Although she acted in Shakespeare's "The Tempest," she said, "I was much more interested in the poetry of Leonard Cohen and Bob Dylan."
"I don’t think a single person listened to me at the Red Door," she said. "But that didn’t stop me from singing those Leonard Cohen songs to a bunch of drunk college boys."
Another musician told her about a Gibson country and western guitar at a downtown music store, she recalled.
To get that guitar, she traded in another guitar and then paid $35. She still has that guitar today.
She left school before graduating and moved to New York City to pursue a singing career.
She came to songwriting late, at first performing songs that she didn't write, she told students.
But she loved words. That led to her album "Red Dirt Girl" in 2000. The album was a significant departure for Harris, with 11 of the 12 tracks written or co-written by her.
It reached No. 3 on the Billboard country album charts and won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album in 2001.
"How do you find your own voice, performing songs you didn't write?" one student asked.
"I think you just have to love a song and you want to tell the story," Harris replied. "The most important thing is to find the key. You have to find the right key… and the groove."
Among those in Harris' audience was Sandra Hopper Forman, who acted in "The Tempest" with Harris in 1965. They reunited at a concert several years ago and have stayed in touch.
Harris will return to UNCG on May 8, when the university will award her an honorary degree.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.