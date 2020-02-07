Jeanne Robertson

Jeanne Robertson.

 Courtesy Greensboro Coliseum.

GREENSBORO — Humorist Jeanne Robertson is bringing her "Rocking Humor" tour the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Jan. 8, 2021.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Greensboro Coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

At 76, Robertson continues to charm audiences with her humorous observations about life around her. This former Miss North Carolina, standing tall at six-foot-two, has a vivacious personality, heart and sense of humor.

Jeanne tours nationally and appears regularly on the Grand ‘Ole Opry. She has nine nationally released DVDs, three books, hundreds of hours on SiriusXM satellite radio and over 76 million YouTube views. Some of her most popular family-friendly anecdotes include "Don't Go to Vegas Without A Baptist," "Don't Bungee Jump Naked" and "Don't Send a Man to the Grocery Store."

