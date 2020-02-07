GREENSBORO — Humorist Jeanne Robertson is bringing her "Rocking Humor" tour the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Jan. 8, 2021.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Greensboro Coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
At 76, Robertson continues to charm audiences with her humorous observations about life around her. This former Miss North Carolina, standing tall at six-foot-two, has a vivacious personality, heart and sense of humor.
Jeanne tours nationally and appears regularly on the Grand ‘Ole Opry. She has nine nationally released DVDs, three books, hundreds of hours on SiriusXM satellite radio and over 76 million YouTube views. Some of her most popular family-friendly anecdotes include "Don't Go to Vegas Without A Baptist," "Don't Bungee Jump Naked" and "Don't Send a Man to the Grocery Store."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.