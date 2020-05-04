GREENSBORO — Tuesday a new version of #Giving Tuesday, that annual day in December that encourages gifts to charity, will be introduced.
Meet #GivingTuesdayNow (now.givingtuesday.org), a global day of giving in response to needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Created in 2012, the last #GivingTuesday in December 2019 raised almost $2 billion in online and offline giving. Another #GivingTuesday will return on Dec. 1.
Now organizers hope that supporters will spread the word about #GivingTuesdayNow on social media.
Although #GivingTuesdayNow represents a global effort, there are plenty of ways to contribute locally.
The Greensboro Virus Relief Fund was established by United Way of Greater Greensboro, City of Greensboro and Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
It has granted $1,728,761 to 81 local nonprofits providing services to people impacted by the coronavirus.
"Gifts made to the Greensboro Virus Relief fund are helping thousands of local children, families and adults through this pandemic," said Michael Cottingham, vice president for marketing and communications at United Way of Greater Greensboro.
The Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce aims to raise an additional $2 million to continue supporting community members during the pandemic. To make a donation, visit UnitedWayGSO.org, or text the word “Virus” to 40403.
ArtsGreensboro at artsgreensboro.org has raised nearly $40,000 as of Monday afternoon for its Greensboro Artist Emergency Relief Fund.
It provides grants to creative individuals hurt financially by event and performance cancellations because of the outbreak of COVID-19.
Individual nonprofit organizations hope to benefit, too. Here's just a sample of some local ones looking for help:
• A Simple Gesture of Greensboro will share what is happening with local hunger relief efforts and the food supply chain during an online panel discussion from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/ASimpleGestureGSO.
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont will present a live virtual concert with Acoustic Fusion at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at facebook.com/BBBSCP.
• Dance Project Inc. will host a fundraiser Tuesday on its Facebook page at facebook.com/DanceProjectTheSchool.
It will offer four free live classes on Facebook throughout the day. Videos of students and supporters will tell how dance and Dance Project have benefited their lives.
• Triad Stage, like other arts venues and organizations worldwide, has temporarily stopped productions and closed its doors to try to prevent the virus from spreading. The downtown professional theater had to cut its budget so that it could stay afloat with little income. It hopes that donors will continue to support its efforts as well.
There also are other ways to help, #GivingTuesdayNow says on its website at now.givingtuesday.org.
Support health care workers by donating supplies, advocating for them, and staying home.
Help out small businesses by buying gift cards or writing an online review.
Combat loneliness by reaching out to a neighbor, relative, seniors or veterans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.