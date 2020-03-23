One Greensboro man sings to his mother outside the window of her senior living community.
Other local families figured out how to celebrate children's birthdays while practicing social isolation.
Many of us stay connected to family and friends through phone calls, emails, texts, FaceTime or Skype.
Do you have creative ways to stay connected with your friends and loved ones during the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic?
Send your stories, in 200 words or fewer, to life@greensboro.com. Include your name and town. We'll print many of them online and in the News & Record.
