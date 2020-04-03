GREENSBORO — Local drag queen Heidi N' Closet has made it to the next round of "RuPaul's Drag Race."
The Ramseur native was one of eight remaining contestants after Friday night's episode of the reality TV competition series on Channel VH1.
Heidi grew up in his Randolph County hometown of Ramseur as Trevien Anthonie Cheek.
Now, she is a popular drag queen and winner of the 2019 North Carolina Entertainer of the Year Pageant, dedicated to the betterment of diverse LGBT cultures.
Heidi was chosen to compete on Season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
The weekly show features drag queens — men who dress in women’s clothing and makeup — competing in different weekly challenges, such as designing and constructing outfits, dance and lip-syncing, with more than a touch of humor.
The winner will receive the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar, $100,000 and a year's supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup.
Actor and model RuPaul Andre Charles, perhaps the world’s most famous drag queen, hosts the show. He heads the panel of judges that critiques contestants. Typically, one contestant gets sent home in each episode.
Heidi survived Friday night's celebrity impersonation and runway challenges. But RuPaul sent home another contestant, Aiden Zhane.
In an earlier interview, Heidi, 25, said that appearing on the show has been a beneficial experience.
“It has opened up a lot of different avenues that I can now partake in,” Heidi said in the earlier interview. “It’s put me on the platform to where I can reach out to more people and hopefully change things for the better, and hopefully make this a long-lasting career out of this as well.”
