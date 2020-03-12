Sub Rosa

"Sub Rosa."

 Courtesy Kotis Street Art

GREENSBORO — The American premiere of "Sub Rosa," a 12-hour art video by French artist Sylvain Couzinet-Jacques, will be shown Friday at RED Cinemas.

The video is a series of moments filmed in Madrid over the course of three years.

Kotis Street Art is presenting the screening at an overnight event starting at 11:55 p.m. Friday and ending at 9 a.m. Saturday. It will be shown simultaneously in three of the theater's auditoriums. Viewers can move from one theater to another to see different parts of the video.

Sylvain will give a 15-minute talk around midnight.

Admission is free, but reservations are required at the Kotis Street Art Facebook page.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Free coffee and pastries will be served on Saturday morning.

Tags

Load comments