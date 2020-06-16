HIGH POINT — The John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival will not be held this year and will be postponed until Sept. 4-5, 2021.
Organizers of the annual festival announced the postponement Tuesday, citing the social upheaval engulfing the country and the unrelenting coronavirus pandemic.
The two-day event at Oak Hollow Festival Park instead will mark its 10th anniversary in 2021.
The festival previously had been scheduled this year for Sept. 5 and 6. Among those scheduled to perform were Nnenna Freelon, Eric Gales, Boney James and Michelle Coltrane, Coltrane's stepdaughter.
“We spent a lot of hours considering how we would present the festival in a way that would protect you, our festival attendees, as well as our staff, volunteers, vendors, sponsors and performing artists," said a recently released statement, posted on the festival website at coltranejazzfest.com.
"It was difficult for us to consider holding an event on the scale of the Coltrane Jazzfest and maintain the necessary social distancing protocols," the statement said.
The Student Instrument Contest is not postponed and winners will be selected to receive prizes of brand new instruments for the 2020 essay competition.
North Carolina middle and high school students are eligible to enter by submitting a recorded video of themselves or a written entry explaining their need for an instrument and the importance of music in their lives. The entry deadline is July 25, 2020. All entries must be submitted online at the festival website under “Student Contest” at coltranejazzfest.com.
The festival's statement said; "We send condolences to the family of George Floyd as they mourn his senseless death. We also send our condolences to all in our community who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. In addition, we want to thank all the front line workers who put their lives on the line each day in the fight against the virus and those who deliver vitally needed services to us each day."
