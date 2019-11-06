Pig Pounder Pavilion

Pig Pounder Pavilion.

 Courtesy Pig Pounder Brewery.

GREENSBORO — A Hemp and Mural Fest will be be held noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Pig Pounder Pavilion at 1111 Grecade St.

The event features a local mural artist creating a painting.

There will be hemp and CBD vendors, art and craft vendors, craft beer and food trucks.

Live music provides the backdrop for the event.

For information, visit the Greensboro Hemp & Mural Fest event page on Facebook.

Tags

Load comments