GREENSBORO — A Hemp and Mural Fest will be be held noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Pig Pounder Pavilion at 1111 Grecade St.
The event features a local mural artist creating a painting.
There will be hemp and CBD vendors, art and craft vendors, craft beer and food trucks.
Live music provides the backdrop for the event.
For information, visit the Greensboro Hemp & Mural Fest event page on Facebook.
