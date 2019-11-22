GREENSBORO — The Harlem Globetrotters return to the Greensboro Coliseum on March 27.
The iconic team will bring their "Pushing the Limits" world tour to town for a 7 p.m. show.
The team will perform at 2 p.m. March 28 at Lawrence Joel Veteran's Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem.
During the tour, the Globetrotters will attempt a new world record live at each game.
The tour also features Magic Circle glow-in-the-dark warm-up before the game.
Team members will sign autographs after the game.
Tickets start at $20 and are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
