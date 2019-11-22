Harlem Globetrotters Greensboro

GREENSBORO — The Harlem Globetrotters return to the Greensboro Coliseum on March 27.

The iconic team will bring their "Pushing the Limits" world tour to town for a 7 p.m. show.

The team will perform at 2 p.m. March 28 at Lawrence Joel Veteran's Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem.

During the tour, the Globetrotters will attempt a new world record live at each game.

The tour also features Magic Circle glow-in-the-dark warm-up before the game.

Team members will sign autographs after the game.

Tickets start at $20 and are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

