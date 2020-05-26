GREENSBORO — The coronavirus pandemic has moved this year's Parisian Promenade from the Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden into the virtual world.
Although the popular summer festival won't be held live, thousands of fans still can enjoy it online at 2 p.m. each Sunday in June on Greensboro Beautiful's website at greensborobeautiful.org, Facebook page or YouTube channel.
"Parisian Promenade — The Home Edition" will showcase the garden and some artists and performers, and features an online Garden Quest scavenger hunt and a virtual Poodle Parade.
The event is made possible by a gift from the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association and private donations from the community; and with support from the Greensboro Parks & Recreation Department.
Greensboro Beautiful Inc. is a nonprofit volunteer organization that partners with the city and residents to conserve and enhance the community's beauty and ecology.
"I’m very proud of what Greensboro Beautiful has done — promoted artists and supported entertainment while highlighting the gorgeous Bicentennial Garden," event coordinator Mebane Ham said.
The 30-minute episodes will air on June 7, 14, 21 and 28. Ashlee and John Wagner — the latter a Greensboro Beautiful board member — will host.
Each 30-minute episode will:
• Showcase special garden areas in the Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden.
• Feature guest speakers and volunteer curators.
• Highlight two artists who will display their work.
• Present musical and other special performances.
• Answer three questions as part of the Garden Quest virtual scavenger hunt. Participants can upload their answers to greensborobeautiful.org.
• Provide info on how to participate in the virtual Poodle Parade, and the chance to win a gift basket from All Pets Considered.
The first episode on June 7 will highlight the history of the Bicentennial Garden and The Old Mill; present music by The Radials and a strolling accordion player; and feature artists Ashley Mortenson and Bill Gramley.
In the June 14 episode, former Mayor Keith Holliday will talk about the garden in memory of his daughter, Camberly, and artist William Mangum will speak about the Mangum Memorial garden in memory of his son, Alexander.
It will feature artists Shauna Ireland and Nancy Seay. Saxophonist Wally West and a dancer from Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet will perform.
The June 21 episode will feature the Wildflower Trail and Rock Garden; the June 28 episode, the Daylily Garden.
This year's Poodle Parade will be different.
This year only, pet owners can enter any pet, regardless of the type of animal.
Many pets have been dressed up in years past. Owners can upload their pets' photos at greensborobeautiful.org.
The final episode on June 28 will feature a photo lineup of all submissions for the virtual Poodle Parade.
After the episode airs, there will be a drawing from all entries received. The winner will receive a gift basket donated by All Pets Considered.
For those who miss watching an episode — or want to see one again — they will remain online on Greensboro Beautiful's website at greensborobeautiful.org, Facebook page or YouTube channel.
