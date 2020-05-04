GREENSBORO — The monthly "Stories of Us" community discussion has gone online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The May 6 discussion will deal with that very topic of the pandemic: How will it change the world and our lives? How can we shape what the future looks like?
Creator Lyndon Rego has scheduled "Stories of Us: The Power of Story & Creating New Narratives" from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Go online to https://bit.ly/2YyDfJB to learn how to participate through Zoom videoconferencing.
There is no charge.
Speaking will be Benjamin Briggs of Preservation Greensboro, Preston Lane of Triad Stage and Justin Catanoso, journalist and educator.
Participants then will divide into small virtual groups to share stories and speak to the ones they want to create for themselves and the community.
Since November, Rego has brought local speakers and audiences together in monthly public conversations to help build community.
"Stories of Us" represents one facet of Rego's effort that he calls CoMetta.
"It all centers around getting people together, creating connection, helping people collaborate," Rego said.
