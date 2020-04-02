GREENSBORO — First Friday, when downtown shops and galleries stay open late with special events, will go virtual this month.
Downtown Greensboro Inc. and ArtsGreensboro organized Virtual First Friday to follow the state's stay-at-home mandate to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
So order takeout from a local downtown restaurant, settle in at home, and login throughout the day for virtual offerings of dance, art, music and more. They're geared to all age groups, children to adults.
"Our hope is to lighten the atmosphere a bit and provide some quality at-home, local entertainment to the community," Zack Matheny, president and chief executive officer of Downtown Greensboro Inc. said in a news release.
"I'm thrilled with our offerings and so impressed with our downtown businesses for stepping out of the box and coordinating this with us," he said.
Here are some options. Or shop online. Many downtown retailers are open for virtual business. Visit downtowngreensboro.org for a list.
GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art: Masterpiece Friday begins at 11 a.m., featuring storytime and art-making perfect for pre-schoolers. The book is the classic "The House that Jack Built," illustrated by award-winning illustrator Simms Taback. In this fun art project, you get to build the house!
Greensboro Ballet on YouTube: Three opportunities to dance into the weekend. Children's dance at 11 a.m., jazz at 12:30 p.m. and intermediate ballet at 2:30 p.m.
Crooked Tail Cat Cafe: Adoption Fair at 2 p.m. Red Dog Farm, its rescue partner, has some of its kittens at its facility. Tune in with executive director, Lauren Riehle, to help them find furrever homes. Facebook.com/reddogfarm.
Virtual Art Studio with Artist Kara Elizabeth. Doodle Drawing, ages 6+ at 2 p.m.; Pencil Drawing, ages 9+ at 3 p.m.; adult Happy Hour, mandalas at 6 p.m. artistkaraelizabeth.com.
Dance Project: Dance at a distance with the Adult Jazz Class at 5:45 p.m. danceproject.org/live-online-classes/
Vintage to Vogue: Queensboro live at 6 p.m. Get ready for a night of fun and fierceness with the one and only Ivy. facebook.com/Vintage.2.Vogue.boutique/
beerthirty: Craig Baldwin Live at 7 p.m. facebook.com/beerthirtygso/
Community Theatre of Greensboro: Carlos Fuentes Concert at 7 p.m. facebook.com/communitytheatreofgreensboro. Carlos McMillan Fuentes is an African American composer, classically-trained pianist and singer-songwriter.
Little Brother Brewing: Virtual Concert at 8 p.m., featuring Abigail Dowd, Lyn Koonce and Kate Tobey. www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew.
